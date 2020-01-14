Twister tosses cars outside South Carolina high school

LORIS, S.C. (AP) — A small tornado tossed around cars and damaged athletics fields outside a South Carolina high school on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

News outlets reported that no one was hurt when a small twister with winds estimated as strong as 90 miles per hour (145 kilometres per hour) spun past Loris High School during class hours.

Photos and video showed cars tossed atop each other outside the school, which did not appear damaged. Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the school did not lose power.

Loris is located in eastern South Carolina near the North Carolina state line.