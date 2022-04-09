JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested for trying to engage a minor in prostitution.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit received a report from the FBI that a juvenile was possibly in the company of an adult who was trying to engage the child in prostitution. During the investigation, the FBI located a website known for sex trafficking that listed the adult suspect and the juvenile’s picture.

The suspect was identified as Brittney Chantel McCoy, 32. A search warrant was obtained for phone records and the victim was located in Onslow County.

The investigation later led officials to the Baymont Inn & Suites in Wilmington, where the suspect and her victim were located and subsequently interviewed. The investigation also revealed that Jermaine Linton provided a dwelling to McCoy and the victim for the purposes of prostitution, requiring that McCoy pay him cash for each escort incident that the victim engaged in.

On April 4, McCoy, of Hwy 55 in New Bern, was taken into custody and charged with Promoting Prostitution of a Minor. McCoy was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

On April 7, warrants were obtained and served on Linton, 48, of Helen Street in Jacksonville. He was arrested on two counts of Promoting Prostitution of a Minor and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. He was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $201,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office or Det. H. LaSorsa at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 202-200-3978 when calling.