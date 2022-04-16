AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two women have been arrested after an assault in the Lowe’s break room.

According to the warrant, Desjanque Marshade Walker, 21, and Sharique Corneial Walker, 19, went into the break room of the Lowe’s on Peach Orchard Road, and they beat up the victim, sprayed her with pepper spray, and took her iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Authorities say that both Walker women were arrested on Wednesday, April 13th and have been charged with Robbery by Force.

Authorities also say that they are both currently being detained at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.