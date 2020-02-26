TWRA relocates 24-year-old bald eagle in Tenn. after it ate too much to fly

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A bald eagle had a little too much to eat, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA posted on Tuesday saying officers were called about an injured bald eagle in Bulls Gap in November, but when they found it, the eagle was uninjured and “very mobile.”

The eagle had apparently gorged itself on a meal and was temporarily unable to create enough lift to fly, which TWRA says is a common occurrence among raptors.

The eagle was relocated to Rankin Wildlife Management Area on Douglas Lake.

Leg band information revealed the eagle had been banded in Tennessee on August 21, 1995, meaning the eagle is 24-years-old, according to TWRA.