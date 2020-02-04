Unapproved locking of pedal caused SLED chopper crash

This file image provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division shows a helicopter that crashed at Summerville Airport on June 26, 2019, in Summerville, S.C. (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division via AP, File)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Federal investigators have determined that last summer’s crash of a South Carolina state law enforcement helicopter came about after a co-pilot left a control pedal locked and didn’t tell the pilot.

The investigation report by the National Transportation Safety Board says the State Law Enforcement Division co-pilot locked the pedal when he and the pilot left the chopper with the engine running.

The federal report says that’s a common, unwritten practice at SLED, but the helicopter’s manufacturer does not approve it.

The pilot suffered minor injuries in the June 26 crash while trying to move the chopper to refuel it in Summerville.

The helicopter was destroyed.