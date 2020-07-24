UNCW professor who resigned after racist Twitter posts found dead at NC home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/WNCN) — A University of North Carolina Wilmington professor was found dead Thursday at his home in Wilmington.

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home in the Bayshore community Thursday afternoon.

Mike Adams, an embattled professor who taught sociology and criminology at UNCW and worked as a columnist for The Daily Wire and Town Hall, made national headlines before for his polarizing statements involving race, gender, and sexual orientation, but his comments on the COVID-19 shut down in North Carolina and violent protests over George Floyd’s death outraged many and amplified calls for his ouster.

A petition was organized in June citing Adams’ “bullying a student into transferring to an inflammatory Twitter account that contains threats towards minorities and those exercising their first amendment rights.”

The university attempted to deny Adams tenure in 2006, but ended up getting sued for discriminating against Adams’ protected speech. They ultimately lost the lawsuit and gave Adams the promotion in question. The lawsuit cost UNCW hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Adams was set to retire from the university on Aug. 1.

The cause of his death is not available at this time.