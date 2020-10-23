Unexploded device found along Outer Banks

BUXTON, N.C. (WNCN) – An unexploded device was found near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Thursday morning, the National Park Service said.

A perimeter of about a half-mile was established around the object. The Cape Hatteras Light Station grounds and parking area, Old Cape Hatteras Lighthouse parking area and beach, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access and parking area, and Buxton Beach Access and parking area were all closed, the NPS release said.

A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit from Norfolk, Virginia, was expected to arrive on scene around 3:30 p.m., the release said.

“The discovery of old military devices is not uncommon along the Outer Banks. Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors should always be on the lookout for beach hazards, especially during and after periods of rough surf,” National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac said.