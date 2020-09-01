Univ. of South Carolina officials suspend groups, students over COVID-19 rules

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina has suspended six sororities or fraternities, as well 15 students, for violating COVID-19 safety rules, the school announced Monday.
The announcement came as the number of confirmed cases on campus passed the 500 mark.
It also came as some student complained of long lines for testing and as Columbia’s fire chief announced an apartment complex had agreed to limit pool attendance after officials broke up a crowded pool party Saturday.
COVID-19 cases in South Carolina have gun to trend up again after hitting a low in recent weeks, with the seven-day average of new reports back above 900 cases.
The university said it has now quarantined nine sorority or fraternity houses, up from the previous six.