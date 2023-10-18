COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina announced a new affordable initiative to cover tuition and academic fees for students who meet specific requirements on Friday.

According to the university, the USC Commitment Initiative, beginning with the fall 2024 freshman class, follows an admissions plan unveiled in August offering guaranteed systemwide admission to South Carolina high school students who are ranked in the top 10 percent of their class for USC Columbia and in the top 20 percent for all other USC campuses.

“Across South Carolina, we know there are bright, hard-working students who deserve the opportunity to earn their college degree but who do not have the financial resources to make this happen. We want them to know the doors are open for them at USC,” President Michael Amiridis said.

The plan will cover four years’ worth of tuition and academic fees. Eligible students must meet the following criteria:

South Carolina residents who graduate in the top 10 percent of their high school class

Students whose annual family income is below $80,000

Students who have completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Students must continue to meet academic eligibility requirements

The program is made possible by combining state and federal gift aid, private donor and other external scholarships, and part of the recent funding provided by the Governor and members of the General Assembly for tuition mitigation.

“We have made access and affordability for South Carolina students a priority and will continue to look for innovative ways to make earning a degree attainable for more South Carolinians across the USC system,” said Board Chairman Thad Westbrook.

Additional details about the program will be available on USC’s financial aid website.