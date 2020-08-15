UofSC students happy to be back on campus; adapting to COVID-19 changes

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Not only is it back to school for our K-12 students, but our college students are also preparing for an altered learning experience.

Tables have been put outside of the Russell House because capacity is limited inside the dining hall. That is just one of the changes you’ll see here at USC because of COVID-19.

“The transition went OK, but it was pretty sad missing prom and a real graduation,” said Monica Ryan, a USC freshman.

This year, Monica will miss more key moments. She’s one of thousands of University of South Carolina freshmen, who won’t get to experience campus life.

Jenna Mergy, another freshman, explained what she’ll miss this school year. ” I was really looking forward to the football season and a regular sorority rush experience.”

Less students on campus is one visible change the university has made in response to COVID-19. Social distancing reminders are scattered around campus and class and residence hall space is limited.

Ryan continued, “You have to space out if your family helped to move in you can only have a certain amount of people helping you.”

Face masks are required in all common areas.

But for many students, they say the biggest change isn’t the one they see but the one they feel.

“The sense of community like in Russell House getting to eat together hanging out in the residence halls. Just that kind of community,” said Anna Kelley, a USC junior.

Students living in on-campus residence halls are required to have a COVID-19 test.

According to USC, as of Friday there were 26 students with positive cases of covid-19. Not all of them are in Columbia.