UofSC to resume normal campus operations, return to in-person learning in Fall

FILE- The Horseshoe on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., is seen on on Jan. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith/FILE)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina announced its plan to return to in-person learning in the Fall.

The plan is to return to face-to-face classes and resume normal campus operations, including residential life and campus activities and events, the University said Sunday.

“I want to thank our faculty, staff and students for their flexibility, patience and creativity as we’ve navigated through this unprecedented time together,” said UofSC President Bob Caslen. “Our goal from the very beginning was to safely deliver a world class education to students, no matter the challenges. I’m excited to see that continue with full face-to-face instruction in the fall, as well as a return to the engaging and vibrant campus environment our university is known for.”

The University said it will continue to “employ appropriate COVID-19 migration strategies, robust on-campus COVID-19 testing and other measures based on up-to-date public health guidelines.”

“While today’s announcement is great news, we still have to remain vigilant,” Caslen said. “As I’ve said throughout the pandemic, our ability to return to normal depends on members of our community doing the right things to protect themselves and others. That includes wearing face coverings and getting the vaccine when you’re eligible to receive it.”

