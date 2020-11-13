UPDATE: Body of adult found in floodwaters at campground in Alexander County, search for baby continues

HIDDENITE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Search and rescue crews recovered the body of an adult Friday afternoon in floodwaters at a campground in Alexander County. Emergency crews are still searching for a 1-year-old infant who remains missing.

The 37-member USAR team [Urban Search and Rescue] began search efforts at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13 at Hiddenite Family Campground in an attempt to locate one adult and a 1-year-old child, who were presumed missing.

The rescue team discovered the adult’s body at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, for a total of four deceased at the campground.

A fifth death occurred during a car accident on Thursday morning on Hopewell Church Road due to a bridge outage and high water. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

There have been a total of five casualties as a result of the flooding.

Victim identification information is not being released at this time as emergency services personnel are attempting to contact the families.

The campground is approximately 50 miles north of Charlotte.

Doug Gillespie, county director of public services, said floodwaters either covered or swept away the recreational vehicles at the campground, which is next to the South Yadkin River and is home for many of the people caught in the flood.

Swift-water rescue personnel and local fire departments saved 31 people from their vehicles, some of them hanging onto their campers, according to Gillespie.

He said three people were taken to the hospital for treatment, and two have been released.

