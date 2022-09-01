PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Upper South Carolina State Fair kicked off Thursday evening at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway.

“It’s going to be lit up, it’s going to good,” said Speedy, who operates the water race game at the fair.

On Thursday morning, vendors put the final touches together, before gates opened at 5 p.m.

“I’m hoping for a nice crowd out here and people to enjoy themselves and have a good time,” said Speedy.

There are events, shows, and entertainment every night through September 11.

“We enjoy coming into the towns and trying to make people happy and enjoy themselves and let them have a good time,” said Speedy.

People can also take a spin on rides or soar to new heights at the fair. They can also play games and try to win a prize.

“I’d say pretty much 99 percent of the time, people do enjoy themselves when they come out to the fair. They have a good time, the kids enjoy it, they love winning prizes, and they love going on rides. It’s a memory for them,” said Speedy.

If fairgoers are hungry, food trucks line the area, with funnel cakes, fried Oreos, hot dogs, burgers, and nachos. Vendors said people can enjoy the classics or try something new.

“The food is authentic from Detroit Greek restaurants called the ‘Coney Island’ restaurants,” said Robert Webster, the owner of A Taste of Motown food truck.

He said he’s expecting to serve a lot of customers throughout the week.

“If I sell out every day, it’s good. But for the business, I just want to get the name out there and get introduced to the public,” said Webster.

The fair opens most days at 5 p.m. it will be open at 1 p.m. on weekends, and Labor Day. The fair schedule and ticket information can be found online.