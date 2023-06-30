RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A prisoner at Broad River Correctional Institution died Friday in what officials said was a suspected homicide.

44-year-old James Harrison Pennington died in his cell at the prison in Richland County, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Pennington was serving 10 years in prison for second degree criminal sexual conduct in Cherokee County.

He began his sentence in March of 2017 and was projected to be released in September 2025, according to prison records.

His death is being investigated by the Dept. of Corrections Inspector General’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Richland County Coroner’s Office.