USC to hold virtual commencement ceremony for Spring, Summer graduates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina announced Saturday it will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony to honor Spring and Summer graduates.
The virtual ceremony will be held on August 8 at noon. The ceremony will be available to the public through the school’s website.
The in-person ceremony that was scheduled for August 8 was canceled due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, according to the school’s website.
Graduates will be invited to attend the next in-person ceremony once the school is able to hold events with large gatherings, according to the school’s website.
