USC to hold virtual commencement ceremony for Spring, Summer graduates

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- The Horseshoe on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., is seen on on Jan. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith/FILE)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina announced Saturday it will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony to honor Spring and Summer graduates.

The virtual ceremony will be held on August 8 at noon. The ceremony will be available to the public through the school’s website.

The in-person ceremony that was scheduled for August 8 was canceled due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, according to the school’s website.

Graduates will be invited to attend the next in-person ceremony once the school is able to hold events with large gatherings, according to the school’s website.

For more information about the virtual ceremony, click here.

