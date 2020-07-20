Vegas-like casino in Kings Mountain to have groundbreaking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WSPA) — A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for a new Vegas-style casino in Kings Mountain.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Catawba Indians plan to break ground Wednesday on a $300 million casino, which will be located about 35 miles from Charlotte.

The Catawbas plan to open the casino next year. The South Carolina-based tribe has been trying for several years to build a casino in North Carolina.

The Eastern Band of Cherokees, who operate casinos in western North Carolina, are opposing the Catawba Indians’ effort to build a casino and have filed a lawsuit.

