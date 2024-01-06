(WSPA) – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Myrtle Beach on Saturday to speak at The Seventh Episcopal District Women’s Missionary Society (WMS) of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Harris will be the keynote speaker at the 7th Episcopal District AME Church WMS annual retreat, which is Jan. 5-7 at the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort.

Harris plans to speak about the Biden administration’s efforts to help working families and build an economy that works for everyone. She also plans to speak about the attacks of freedoms that Americans are facing and the need for people to speak out and stay engaged in the fight for fundamental freedoms.

“We anticipate Vice President Harris’s presence in South Carolina as she addresses the Seventh Episcopal District of the AME Church at the onset of this new year,” expressed Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr., Presiding Prelate, Seventh Episcopal District.

Harris has been touring the country to tout the administration’s accomplishments, most recently angling to energize younger voters during a multi-stop college tour.

Next month she plans to embark on a nationwide series of events to rally voters to give Biden a second term and regain full control of Congress.

Both South Carolina and Nevada are critical early-voting states for Biden and Harris as they seek reelection next year.

The visit will be Harris’ seventh as vice president to South Carolina, where Black voters play a critical role in Democratic politics — one of the reasons for the White House-led schedule overhaul that placed the state’s primary first on the 2024 voting calendar on Feb. 3.

Information from the Associated Press was included in this story.