COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit South Carolina next week.

Harris will travel to Columbia on Monday, February 27 where she is expected to highlight progress made on the Biden Administration’s efforts to expand affordable high-speed internet across the nation.

Her visit comes just days after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn met with state officials to discuss efforts to expand broadband access to South Carolinians.

Harris previously visited the Palmetto State in June 2022 where she attended a fundraiser dinner for the South Carolina Democratic Party.

Details about her visit were not immediately provided.