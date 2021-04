CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A truck driver with Ward Transport got quite the surprise as they were traveling recently through the Charlotte area.

“One of our Charlotte drivers verifies that when driving a truck, you must be prepared for anything!” Ward Transport tweeted.

They aren’t kidding!

The truck was traveling approximately 63 MPH across a bridge when a bird swooped over, dropping the fish, slapping it against the glass.

The driver was not harmed during this close encounter.