Video: Suspect throws fireworks at Rock Hill Police during second night of protests, 11 arrested

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Someone threw fireworks at Rock Hill Police during the second night of protests following the release of a controversial video that showed two men being arrested by officers.

The fireworks, which can sound similar to gunfire, sent people running in every direction.

According to FOX 46’s Shaquira Speaks, who was at the scene, one person ran from the crime scene and has been arrested.

A fight then broke out among protesters and at least one Rock Hill police officer was reportedly involved.

HAPPENING NOW: Someone just threw two fireworks at police .

One person ran and has now been arrested.



A fight broke out and at least one Rock Hill police officer was involved

Rock Hill police confirmed two separate fireworks were set off Thursday night. One was dropped at the feet of police officers at the entrance to the Law Center parking lot. The other was reportedly thrown at the same officers moments later.

At least one Rock Hill police cruiser was damaged in Thursday night’s protests. A passenger-side mirror was smashed.

Protests began again Thursday night following the release of the Facebook video this week that RHPD said only shows a portion of what happened. So far, 11 arrests have been made.

Ayende Alcada- Pedestrian in the Roadway

Rachel Ashley Brechbiel-Public Disorderly Conduct

Paul Andre Bremner- Pedestrian in the Roadway

Marion Brown III- Reckless Driving

Datrion Gamble-Disorderly Conduct

Kaci Gerczak- Public Disorderly Conduct

Amanda Holt- Public Disorderly Conduct

Brittany Martin-Hindering Police

Fran Cheker Shaneva Robinson- DUI and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights

Arthur Wade Ellison- Public Disorderly Conduct

Bryantavious Lajohnny Hemphill-Public Disorderly Conduct.

Hemphill is accused of throwing one of the fireworks at officers and and was arrested as he attempted to flee, police said.

The Rock Hill Police Department Sgt. Allen issued a statement to those remaining at the scene.

“You are unlawfully obstructing vehicular and pedestrian traffic. I am ordering you to leave the roadway and sidewalk. If you do so voluntarily, no charges will be pressed against you. If you refuse to leave, you will be placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct,” Sgt. Allen said.