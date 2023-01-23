CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A flight from Charlotte to New York got a little dicey for one passenger, who had a big fear of flying, but a flight attendant came in and helped put that passenger’s mind at ease.

The photo of the whole thing is going viral.

The flight attendant literally sits down in the aisle next to the woman putting her mind at ease.

We had a chance to talk to the woman who took that picture. She says the flight attendant was not too far away from the passenger the entire time, explaining what was going on with the flight, and by the end of it all, the nervousness was gone.

“That the flight attendant deserves a raise for his actions,” the passenger said in their social media post.