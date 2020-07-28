“Virtual until safe” SC teachers push for online learning while cases are still high

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- South Carolina teachers say they want more input on the reopening of schools. And many say they are disappointed with Governor Henry McMaster’s call to reopen SC schools for in-person learning.

Monday, hundreds of South Carolina teachers piled up into their vehicles and circled around the Capital City from the Governor’s mansion to the State House with one message: virtual until safe.

Teachers want Governor McMaster to pump the brakes on re-opening South Carolina schools for in- person learning.

“I agree with staying safe and keeping everybody from the spread and staying home and continuing the learning,” said 2nd grade teacher Betsy Kinley.

Hundreds of teachers drove around Columbia with posters and writing on their cars to show their concerns with schools re-opening.

Earlier this month, the governor called for schools to offer five-day-a-week in-person learning, but the men and women responsible for delivering those lessons say the state is moving too fast.

Nicole Walker is one of the board members for SCforEd, a teacher advocacy group born last year out of the need for education reform. Walker explained why virtual learning should be the first step.

While I do believe we can provide a quality virtual education, I would like to be in a classroom with my students as well. But we can’t do that until it’s safe.”

SC educators want students to continue online learning until the state sees a drastic decline in the number of coronavirus cases. They’re also calling on the governor to issue a mask mandate and to bring school buildings up to speed to support safe and healthy classrooms.

Walker continued” Districts are well aware that we have been underfunded for more than 10 years, so as they look at their buildings they see substantial needs that need to be addressed before they can say it’s safe for all students.”

Kinley added,” Find out what teachers want let some teachers do virtual and those that want to or can because they don’t have a weakened immune system or aren’t take care of an aging parent, let them go face to face.”

Superintendent Molly Spearman did not have a response to Monday’s demonstration; however, she did make it clear last week that she will not limit re-opening plans to five-day-a-week in-person learning as requested by the governor

The Department of Education has approved 6 reopening plans so far.