Voter registration deadline is Monday in Tennessee

Vote stickers are seen at a satellite election office at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

By Monday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com.

Or, they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Monday.

Early voting runs Oct. 14 to Oct. 29, Monday through Saturday.

Tennessee’s deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Officials are urging voters to act earlier because completed ballots must be received by mail before Election Day polls close.

Voters can cast absentee ballots if they believe they, someone in their care or someone in their household has an underlying health condition that makes them more susceptible to COVID-19. Amid a lengthy court fight, the state said it would allow the qualification under its absentee voting excuses.