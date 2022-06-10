COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has told a gathering of South Carolina Democrats how appreciative the White House is for the key support that ultimately led to the Biden administration.

Harris spoke Friday at a fundraising dinner for the South Carolina Democratic Party.

Harris stumped heavily in the state for her own presidential nomination in the 2020 campaign but left the race before its first-in-the-South primary.

She said Friday that the state brings “critical representation” to the presidential nominating process and ultimately landed her and President Joe Biden in the White House.

It was Harris’ first speech to a state-level party event since taking office and came a day ahead of the Democrats’ convention in Columbia.