Walmart to hire 1,000 for new warehouse in Dorchester Co.

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and will begin to offer adoption assistance. The company also disclosed today that it would be closing 63 of its Sam’s Club stores across the US, costing thousands of workers their jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Walmart is building a new warehouse in coastal South Carolina that officials said will bring 1,000 jobs to the region.

The $220 million facility will be built in Dorchester County near Ridgeville and should open by the fall of 2021, Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday.

The warehouse will work with the South Carolina Ports Authority to directly import goods into Walmart’s supply chain.

The new 3 million square foot (279,000 square meter) warehouse will ship goods to several other smaller distribution centers that send merchandise to about 850 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in the South, company officials said.

The state is giving $5 million to Dorchester County for infrastructure improvements, like sewer or roads, needed for the new warehouse.

The state and region sold Walmart on work to deepen Charleston Harbor for larger cargo ships and the East Coast location that allows quick transportation to a third of the U.S. population, Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chair John Hagerty said in a statement.