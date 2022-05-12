ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a wanted man Wednesday afternoon on weapons and drug charges.

Police said Eziah Malik Stover was charged with trafficking in opium/heroin by possession, possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II, possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, carrying a concealed gun, resist, delay or obstruct and second-degree trespass.

Officers said while conducting crime prevention actions, they made contact with Stover around 5 p.m. on Granada Street. Officers learned that Stover had an open warrant for larceny by employee.

Stover fled on foot from officers, police said, and tossed a backpack he was wearing before hiding in a nearby wooded area.

Officers located Stover, retrieved his backpack and took him into custody.

Police also made contact with Titus Armon Mole in the block of State Street.

Mole was arrested for possession of firearm by felon and carrying a concealed gun, police said.

Officers were able to seize weapons, 13.4 grams of fentanyl, 3.25 grams of methamphetamine and $4,000 dollars during these arrests.

Both men were booked in the Buncombe County Detention Center. Stover has a $70,000 bond.