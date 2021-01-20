WATCH: DHEC officials to hold briefing on COVID-19 vaccine at 2PM

WSPA 7News
by: WSPA Staff
FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — DHEC officials will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
The conference will begin at 2 p.m., and 7 News plans to livestream it.