PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster visited the Pawley Island Pier with local leaders Saturday to assess hurricane damage.

Hurricane Ian battered the South Carolina coast Friday. It made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m.

Pawleys Island Police Department reported that strong winds and waves brought down a private pier on Pawleys Island.

Governor McMaster, Team South Carolina, and local leaders gathered to review the damage Saturday afternoon following a 4 p.m. press conference.