WATCH: Gov. McMaster announced $24.54 investment in school buses, public transit from Volkswagen settlement funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor McMaster held a press conference with the Director of Insurance Director Ray Farmer and S.C. Superintendent Molly Spearman on Tuesday.

The governor’s office announced that the second round of funding from the state’s share of the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust will be invested in 235 new propane fueled buses.

The funds will also be used to purchase three electric transit buses to be used in Charleston and Florence.

“Today marks an important day for our state,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Director Farmer and his team accepted an immense challenge in determining how these funds should be invested to benefit as many South Carolinians as possible, and they have exceeded expectations. Because of today’s announcement, those in our state who rely on public transit and the children who rely on our school buses will be safer.”

“This announcement shows South Carolina is fully committed to providing the safest, most efficient, and environmentally friendly school buses in the nation,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “Not only will these new propane buses help ensure over 300,000 bus riders get to and from school safely and on time, it will save tax payers millions of dollars while drastically reducing emissions.”

In 2019, Governor McMaster announced that $9.33 million would be invested in the purchase of 78 new propane buses and four clean energy transit buses under the first round of the Trust funds.

“This is an important step toward cleaner, safer transportation for South Carolina,” said Director Ray Farmer.