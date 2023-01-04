MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A video camera captured the moment a lightning strike hit the parking lot at JR Motorsports Wednesday as strong storms rolled through the Carolinas.

“Sparks were flying this morning,” a social media post from the NASCAR team said about the strike.

The lightning was associated with a line of strong storms that moved through the Charlotte area Wednesday morning.

Strong wind, lightning and pockets of flooding were reported across the region.

The weather was expected to improve throughout the day Wednesday as the storm raced east.