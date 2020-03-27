1  of  9
NC Gov. issues ‘stay at home’ order

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – Governor Roy Cooper has issued a “stay at home” order for the state of North Carolina due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order goes into effect at 5:00pm Monday and directs people to stay at home unless you need to leave for essentials such as food or medicine.

READ: Full North Carolina Stay at Home order

The “stay at home” order also bans gatherings of 10 or more people in the state.

“To continue our aggressive battle against COVID-19, I have signed a Stay at Home Order for the entire state of North Carolina. Though it is difficult we must do this to slow the disease spread,” said Governor Cooper. “We need our medical system to be able to care for the friends and family we know will become seriously ill from the virus.”

Gov. Cooper also said that the first COVID-19 unemployment benefits will be paid early next week.

Three people in North Carolina have died from COVID-19 and there have been 763 confirmed cases of the virus in 60 counties.

