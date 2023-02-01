Watch a live feed of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial above. Follow reporter Riley Benson @realrileybenson on Twitter for updates from Walterboro. Tune in to News 2 at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. for full coverage. Scroll down for live blog.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Witness testimony on cell phone data is expected to resume Wednesday in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

On Tuesday, several witnesses testified on topics such as a controversial video, guns, and cell phone data.

During the cross-examination of SLED special agent Jeff Croft, Murdaugh’s attorneys addressed what has become a flashpoint — video in which prosecutors claim Murdaugh may have admitted to murdering Paul.

Murdaugh’s cousin who sold him three 300-blackout rifles, one of which prosecutors claim could have been used in the slayings, also testified.

Several witnesses gave lengthy and technical testimony on cell phone data, with SLED’s Lt. Britt Dove providing the most digestible information. He gave a timeline of activity on Maggie’s cell phone the night of the murders which showed that the last text read on her phone was at 8:49 p.m. and the phone locked shortly after, but activity such as orientation changes and steps was recorded on the phone after the time at which she was presumed dead.

Britt is expected to pick up testimony at 9:30 a.m.

9:36 a.m. – Prosecutors resumed questioning SLED Lt. Britt Dove, a cell phone forensic expert, about Maggie’s cell phone data.

At 10:05:13 p.m., Dove says activity on the phone indicates Find my iPhone was running. Importantly, he noted that he can’t tell if that meant someone was trying to locate the phone via Find my iPhone, or if it was running in the background of an app opened earlier in the day.

Dove says there was no significant GPS data recorded on Maggie’s phone that night.

Murdaugh’s phone is admitted into evidence. Dove says the phone was given to him in September of 2021. A hard drive containing data extracted from Murdaugh’s phone is admitted as well.

Dove notes that the hard drive does omit attorney-client privilege information found on Murdaugh’s phone.

None of the calls in Murdaugh’s call logs were removed.

9:35 a.m. – Court is in session.

