WATCH: NC Gov. Roy Cooper delivers State of the State address

State News

by: The Associated Press, WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is giving his biennial address to a joint session of the General Assembly.

Monday night’s televised State of the State address is happening later on the calendar than usual due to safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

This marks Cooper’s third State of the State address and first since he was reelected in November.

House Speaker Tim Moore will deliver the Republican response to Cooper’s speech.

GOP leaders and Cooper have spoken about finding consensus on the state budget and other issues following past political rancor between them.

Cooper’s persistent push to expand Medicaid coverage to more adults remains a point of division with Republicans.

