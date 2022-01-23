WATCH: Video shows ice falling from the Ravenel Bridge; lanes reopened

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The Mount Pleasant Police Department warned drivers that ice pieces were falling from the Ravenel Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

It came after freezing rain overnight and into Saturday morning created icy conditions in the Lowcountry.

SCDOT officials said the ice was falling from the support cables.

At 5:15 p.m. Saturday, all northbound lanes and the two inside southbound lanes were closed. They have since reopened.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving Saturday night due to cold temperatures and the possibility of black ice in some spots.

