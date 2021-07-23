‘We welcome you’: Reservations no longer required for Carowinds, Carolina Harbor Waterpark

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Visitors to Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark no longer have to make an advanced reservation, park officials announced Wednesday.

Closed for the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carowinds finally reopened to parkgoers in May but had been requiring visitors to make reservations to limit crowds in the parks.

“It feels good to be getting back to normal,” a statement from Carowinds said. “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we prepared for this exciting moment. We welcome you, without any reservations. See you at the park!”

Park officials also said more days have been added to its summer calendar.

The announcement comes nearly a week after Carowinds unveiled their Grand Carnivale promotion with food and performers from six different countries available all through the park.

Carowinds’ Grand Carnivale kicked off on July 17, 2021, and continues through August 1, 2021.