DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A handful of Pee Dee counties are among the worst in South Carolina for their rates of driving-under-the-influence crashes.

In Darlington County, the worst in the state, nearly one in 500 people have been in a DUI crash, according to a 2020 report from the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services.

In Spartanburg County, which has the lowest rates in South Carolina, about one in 2,000 people have been in a DUI crash.

Here are the 10 counties with the highest rate of DUI crashes, per 100,000 people:

Darlington – 196.19 Chesterfield – 172.33 Florence – 164.64 Lexington – 158.06 Jasper – 156.11 Marion – 153.58 Marlboro – 151.17 Newberry – 145.46 Lancaster – 141.73 Aiken – 138.39

Here are the 10 counties with the lowest rate of DUI crashes, per 100,000 people:

37. Georgetown – 92.81

38. Calhoun – 92.08

39. Greenville – 87.70

40. Edgefield – 86

41. Union – 76.68

42. Sumter – 73.46

43. Colleton – 72.40

44. Dillon – 65.58

45. Orangeburg – 63.40

46. Spartanburg – 52.02