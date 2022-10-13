SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The debate between U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D) and challenger Herschel Walker (R) is quickly approaching.

When is the Georgia Senate debate?

The live event begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District. While it’s closed to the public, there are several ways that you can watch it, including on the air, via livestream online on this website and on the radio.

This week, Walker received a boost from top GOP lawmakers, including Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Republicans’ Senate campaign arm, and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, who campaigned by his side during a Tuesday rally in the Atlanta area. Scott promised that more Republican senators would campaign with Walker in Georgia before the Nov. 8 election.

Georgia’s outcome has gained importance with Republican nominees in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Arizona — potentially underperforming in races the GOP had targeted heading into the 2022 election season.

“I think Georgians will see there is a very clear choice,” Warnock told reporters Tuesday after speaking to voters in Atlanta. “Do you know what’s not close? It’s the difference between me and my opponent. And I think that will become clearer and clearer.”

Warnock, who supports abortion rights, has avoided the specifics of recent allegations against Walker. Political analysts expect those to be addressed on the debate stage Friday.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)