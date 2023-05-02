NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Get ready to spin the wheel and buy a vowel because Wheel of Fortune LIVE! is stopping by North Charleston this fall.

The live stage show will come to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on October 25. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m.

“One of the greatest game shows of all time has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a news release reads.

Audience members will be randomly selected to go on stage and play the iconic game. Players will spin a full-sized replica of the iconic wheel for a chance to win prizes, including trips and up to $10,000 in cash.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White will not join the nationwide tour and hosts for the show are expected to be announced at a later date.

