CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Thursday marked the Autumnal Equinox–when the sun is directly above the Equator and day and night are of equal length–which signifies the first day of Fall.

Fall ushers in chillier temperatures, shorter days, and a phenomenon that is synonymous with the season: the leaves changing color.

Beginning in late September, leaves shed their natural green color and fade into breathtaking hues of red, purple, yellow, and orange.

“The sun angle gets lower, you get less sunlight, so they’re not producing as much chlorophyll and as that fades that’s what causes the change in the color,” Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers explained.

And while other states may be better known for their autumnal landscapes, South Carolina’s Upstate still boasts an impressive display.

According to the State Parks Department, fall colors typically peak in South Carolina in late October and often appear more brilliantly and last longer than in other parts of the United States.

Even so, Lowcountry residents will need to travel further upstate if they want to experience South Carolina’s fall foliage in all its glory.

“We do have a little bit of a higher sun angle, we stay milder in the winter, our trees are a little different and it’s mostly climate-driven,” Josh said.

So where do sightseers have the best chance of finding fall foliage in the Palmetto State? Take a ride along Scenic SC Highway 11, also known as Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway, as it winds through the southernmost parts of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

These are the best places (in no particular order) to go leaf-peeping, according to South Carolina State Parks:

Caesars Head State Park

Greenville County

Distance from Charleston*: 243 miles

Chester State Park

Chester County

Distance from Charleston: 171 miles

Devils Fork State Park

Oconee County

Distance from Charleston: 251 miles



Jones Gap State Park

Greenville County

Distance from Charleston: 237 miles



Keowee-Toxaway State Park

Pickens County

Distance from Charleston: 244 miles



Kings Mountain State Park

York County

Distance from Charleston: 211 miles



Musgrove Mill State Historic Site

Laurens County

Distance from Charleston: 175 miles



Oconee State Park

Oconee County

Distance from Charleston: 267 miles



Oconee Station State Historic Site

Oconee County

Distance from Charleston: 259 miles



Paris Mountain State Park

Greenville County

Distance from Charleston: 216 miles



Poinsett State Park

Sumter County

Distance from Charleston: 96.4 miles



Table Rock State Park

Pickens County

Distance from Charleston: 238 miles

*Charleston Vistors Center on Meeting Street

You can keep an eye on the fall foliage conditions in the Upstate with the live Table Rock webcam.