SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina wildlife officers are using the recent death of a bald eagle to remind people that illegal dumping can have unintended consequences.

The Department of Natural Resources says in a Facebook post that someone dumped a cooler with fish parts, plastic bottles and worm cups recently along a Sumter County road.

(Courtesy of SC Department of Natural Resources)

Agents say the bald eagle started to eat the fish parts, but was frightened and flew into the front bumper of a truck and was killed.

Wildlife officials say they posted a picture of the litter and the dead eagle to ask people to try to prevent another incident.