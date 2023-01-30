NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested Sunday morning after a witness reported seeing two people who were tied up and being beaten in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a location off Reynolds Avenue after a caller said they observed the assault of two people who appeared to be tied up.

The officers arrived to see two victims, a 23-year-old man and juvenile, in the roadway tied with yellow ropes around their necks, arms, shoulders, and legs as they were being beaten by the suspect with a brown leather belt, according to a report from the department.

Police said the victims were unable to move, leave, or stop the beating which continued until officers intervened.

The beatings were allegedly over a church vehicle that was stolen earlier in the morning, according to the report. But officers said the theft was not reported to law enforcement.

It is also alleged that the vehicle was recovered in the parking lot of an unknown church by members of the congregation.

Emily Shaw, 58, was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of third-degree assault and battery. She was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.