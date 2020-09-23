Woman charged in connection with 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant’s murder

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony accessory after the fact in connection with the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in Wilson.

Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, of Wilson, is in jail under a $250,000 bond.

Darius N. Sessoms, 25, of Wilson, was arrested Aug. 10 in Goldsboro. He is charged with first-degree murder. Family members said the 5-year-old boy was riding his bicycle when he was shot and killed along Archers Road on Aug. 9.

Aolani Pettit in a photo from Wilson police.

Darius Sessoms.

A GoFundMe for Cannon’s family has raised more than $810,000.

Cannon’s mother, Bonny Waddell, said she would ask the district attorney to seek the death penalty.

“Justice hasn’t been served,” the grieving mother said.

Numerous vigils and memorials have been held to honor Cannon. A motorcycle ride drew hundreds on Aug. 22.