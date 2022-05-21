DALZELL, S.C. (AP) — A 67-year-old South Carolina woman and her daughter face charges of assault after a dispute over bullying at a middle school.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Mamie Smith and her 37-year-old daughter, Whitley Smith, were charged with third-degree assault by mob and disturbing schools.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said the women went to Ebenezer Middle School in Dalzell on Wednesday to confront a child who they accused of bullying a family member.

Once there, according to authorities, they assaulted three students — none of whom was involved in the alleged bullying incident.

It’s unknown if either woman has an attorney.