Woman found dead in SUV in Georgia weeks after going missing

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — Officials in southwest Georgia say a woman’s body was found in her wrecked car more than a month after she went missing.

A passerby glimpsed a reflection from Rosa Welch’s Jeep Cherokee on Monday east of Americus and called sheriff’s deputies, WALB-TV reports. Deputies believe the 30-year-old Welch ran off the road and hit a tree on July 6, the day she was reported missing.

Sumter County Chief Deputy Eric Bryant said the vehicle was found 100 yards (90 meters) or more off the roadway. The SUV was not visible from the road, and searchers on the ground and in a plane didn’t find it.

“I was still trying to have faith that she was alive,” said Tiffany Hogg, Rosa Welch’s sister.

It’s unclear what caused Welch to run off the road, but foul play is not suspected. An autopsy has been completed on Welch’s body, said Sumter County Coroner Greg Hancock, but toxicology results have not come back.

Bryant said he has no reason to believe Welch was impaired.