ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Wild Dunes Resort is facing a lawsuit after a report umbrella allegedly “shattered” a woman’s face.

According to documents filed in Charleston County, in June of 2021, Berenice Kelly was sitting in a beach chair near the Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms when she was struck in the face by a beach umbrella.

The documents sited that Kelly’s face and nose were “shattered and required extensive repair sugary”.

Her husband, Theodore Kelly witnessed the incident, provided first aid, and called emergency services. He too was injured while providing aid to his wife.

A lawsuit was filed against the resort on July 5.

The lawsuit claims that the resort failed to properly install the umbrella and monitor weather conditions.

The actions of the resort were “reckless, careless, and negligent,” according to the Kellys.

The Greenville couple is seeking damages from the Wild Dunes Resort and Hyatt Corporation that will be determined by a jury.

A court date has not been set.