Woman killed by alligator in SC was doing homeowner’s nails

by: JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the woman attacked and killed by an alligator in a gated community along the South Carolina coast was visiting the homeowner to do her nails.

Charleston County deputies said 58-year-old Cynthia Covert was trying to touch the animal at a Kiawah Island pond when it grabbed her Friday.

A police report says after briefly getting away from the alligator, Covert stood in waist deep water and said “I guess I won’t do this again,” but the alligator grabbed her in its jaws and took her under again.

An autopsy report determined Covert drowned.

