Woman killed in Darlington County crash was EMS worker

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a crash Saturday worked with Darlington County EMS, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Robin Nichole Knotts, of Lamar, was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed into a tree, according to officials.

“Darlington County EMS is in mourning today,” the department’s post reads. “We have lost a friend, one of our own. We are trying to process this today and ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family and our EMS family, fire, LE and dispatchers. We are all one together.”

An online obituary shared by the department shows a funeral for Knotts will be held Thursday. Her exact role with the department was not specified.

The crash happened at 9:12 p.m. on South Sansbury Road near Oak Stump Road, according to troopers.

A 2008 GMC SUV was traveling north on South Sansbury Road when it ran off the road and hit a tree. The driver and a passenger in the backseat were taken to a hospital. No one in the SUV was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.