COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A single-engine plane crashed into a pond in the 5000 block of Wiggins Road Tuesday in the early afternoon, leaving a woman in critical condition.

Colleton County Fire reported that the plane suffered mechanical problems before it struck several trees and nosedived into a pond on the Wiggins Roas property.

The owner of the property saw the crash and ran to help. He found the woman was the only person on the plane, and she suffered several injuries.

A wing of the place was ripped off the fuselage, which led to fuel dumping into the water and around the crash site.

*Images from Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Firefighters-Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after, and with the help of bystanders, the woman was freed from the plane.

First responders performed advanced medical procedures before flying the woman to the Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Colleton Fire-Rescue, DHEC, and the FAA responded to the crash.