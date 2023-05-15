ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A young woman is recovering after she was bitten by a shark Sunday afternoon on the Isle of Palms.

The woman was in the water – about waist deep – near the 31st Avenue beach access when the bite happened around 5:00 p.m., according to officials.

Law enforcement helped the woman to the 25th Avenue beach access where they met Charleston County EMS. She was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Isle of Palms Public Safety officials tell News 2 there were bite marks on the woman’s right lower leg and around the thigh area.

She has since been released from the hospital.