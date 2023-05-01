FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A 25-year-old woman is facing charges after a crash killed one and injured three on Folly Beach Friday night.

According to Folly Beach Police, suspect Jamie Lee Komoroski was driving 65mph when she rear-ended a golf car carrying four people.

The crash happened on Friday around 10:00 p.m. on East Ashley Avenue.

All occupants of the golf cart were injured.

Officials say one passenger died, 34-year-old Samantha Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina. Two others are in critical condition, and one is stable.

Komoroski was not injured in the collision. She was charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and reckless homicide. Officials say Komoroski’s blood draw results are pending.

Sources close to the investigation tell News 2 the victim was a new bride.